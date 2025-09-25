On Thursday, FBI director Kash Patel indicated the alleged sniper who opened fire on Dallas ICE had done multiple searches on ballistics and for the video of Charlie Kirk being assassinated.

Patel posted to X, “FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject’s person/residence/bedroom.”

He then provided updates on what the agency found, including their discovery that the alleged sniper “conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video’ between 9/23-9/24.”

Patel noted, “Between 8/19-8/24,” the alleged sniper “searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents.”

Breitbart News noted that the shooting occurred Wednesday morning around 6:40, leaving one victim dead and two injured. No ICE agents were wounded in the attack.

The alleged shooter, a 29-year-old, took his own life.

Trump said he will sign an executive order to dismantle violent left-wing groups.

