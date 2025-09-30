FOX News published video of Stephen Federico going nuclear in a South Carolina House Judiciary Committee Hearing, claiming the lawmakers’ soft-on-crime approach led to his daughter, Logan, being murdered by a career criminal in May 2025.

The New York Post reported that Logan was “fatally shot on May 3 while visiting friends at USC in Columbia, South Carolina, after 30-year-old ‘career criminal’ Alexander Dickey” broke into the home.

The Post noted that Stephen Federico delivered “a raw, gut-wrenching address during a congressional hearing in Charlotte aimed at tackling growing concerns over violent crime and repeat offenders — speaking just weeks after the high-profile murder of Ukrainian national Iryna Zarutska.”

In the video of the hearing, Stephen Federico said that his daughter’s alleged killer “had been arrested 39 times, 25 felonies, [but] was on the street.”

He said his daughter was “forced on her knees, with her hands over head, begging for her life, begging for her hero–her father–me, that couldn’t be there.”

Federico said, “…She was executed and you will not forget her.”

“I will fight until my last breath for my daughter,” he vowed.

He added, “You woke up a beast and you pissed off the wrong dad.”

The Post noted that during the course of the hearing, a Democrat lawmaker–state Rep. Deborah Ross–allegedly pointed to a photo of Logan Federico and misidentified the slain woman, claiming the photo was of someone else.

