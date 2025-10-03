The mother of Brett Kavanaugh’s would-be assassin is pointing to her son’s transgenderism in an effort to secure leniency as sentencing begins today.

LifeNews reported that the confessed would-be assassin, Nicholas Roske, identifies as Sophie.

The mom allegedly discovered the transgender issue through “a hospital discharge paper” she found in a suitcase.

The name on the discharge paper was “Sophie Roske.”

Upon finding the paper the mom told the court, “This is when several of the pieces of the puzzle started coming together.”

WUSA9 noted that Roske pleaded guilty in April to the attempted assassination of Kavanaugh. At that time, Roske’s attorneys indicated he “began transitioning privately two years prior” to being arrested for the assassination attempt.

While Roske’s mother seeks leniency, prosecutors are asking the court to use the sentence to send a message that political violence will not be tolerated.

Prosecutors said, “Deterrence in this case must send the message to all those who would plan to employ violence to achieve ideological ends, such as killing judges to change a judicial outcome. …The message to be sent must make it explicitly and abundantly clear that the consequences for this criminal conduct, given its dangerousness and seriousness, are such that the ends never justify the means.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.