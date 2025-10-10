Prohibited: No Open Carry in Winn-Dixie Despite Florida Law

The parent company of Winn-Dixie grocers is making clear customers are prohibited from carrying openly in its stores despite Florida’s open-carry law, which took effect September 25, 2025.

BayNews9 published a comment from Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, which said:

Our priority is creating a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all customers and associates. As a private business, our policy remains unchanged: we do not permit open carry of firearms inside our stores. We respectfully ask customers to secure firearms safely before entering, and we appreciate the continued cooperation that helps us maintain an environment where everyone feels comfortable.

Southeastern Grocers owns Harveys Supermarkets too, and customers will be prohibited from openly carrying in their stores as well.

On Thursday, Breitbart News reported that Publix Super Markets will comply with the changes in Florida, which means customers will be allowed to openly carry in accordance with law.

