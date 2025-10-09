Publix Super Markets Confirms It Will Allow Open Carry in Florida Stores

Now that open carry of handguns is the law of the land in Florida, Publix grocers is confirming its policies will be in compliance with the law, which means customers will be able to openly carry.

Breitbart News pointed to a September 10, 2025, First District Court of Appeals decision wherein a three-judge panel ruled the constitution protects the right to carry a gun openly for self-defense.

On September 15, 2025, Breitbart News noted that Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier (R) pointed to the First District Court of Appeals ruling and made clear open carry was “the law of the state.” It took effect on September 25, 2025.

Publix is now making clear their policies will align with the new law.

BayNews9 published a statement from Publix: “As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state and local laws. Treating customers with dignity and respect is a founding belief at Publix. In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.