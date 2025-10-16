Second Amendment Foundation Files Suit Over ‘Unconstitutional Search’ of High School Student

The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed suit Wednesday over what they claim was an “unconstitutional search” of a legal gun owner who is also a high school student.

The lawsuit, Harrington v. Crawford, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Hampshire.

The Tampa Free Press reported that the lawsuit “stems from the search of a truck belonging to Hillsboro-Deering High School student Jack Harrington.”

The Tampa Free Press noted: “Harrington, an adult under state law, lawfully owns a handgun and sometimes stored the firearm in his vehicle, in full compliance with all federal and state laws, but always removed it before parking on school grounds.”

However, once school authorities learned of Harrington’s legal gun ownership they allegedly interrogated him and searched his vehicle, even though both he and his parents refused to consent to a search.

SAF described the interrogation as “aggressive” and noted, “No firearm was found during the invasive and unconstitutional search.”

Bill Sack, SAF Director of Legal Operations, observed, “If simply being a gun owner is legal justification to be harassed and searched by authorities, what would stop them from submitting gun owners like Jack to searches every day? And what’s their proposed solution to avoid that abuse, that he sells his privately owned firearm?”

SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said, “This case is about as cut and dry as it gets when it comes to infringing on the rights of a citizen, and we look forward to vindicating Jack’s rights in court.”

