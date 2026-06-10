Marlow: Raman’s Election Night Tears Prove She Believed She Lost

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Democrat Nithya Raman’s tear-soaked election night reaction in the Los Angeles mayor’s race.

Marlow said, “They are gong to steal the election. Nithya Raman, who had no chance of winning as of election night, is now ahead of Spencer Pratt in Los Angeles. The numbers are unbelievable coming in over the weekend.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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