Sheriff: McDonald’s Worker Shoots Suspects After ‘McArgument’

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd indicated a McDonald’s employee shot a suspect in the neck Sunday, October 12, following a “McArgument.”

FOX News reported that Judd said two individuals–18-year-old Nicholas Jones and 20-year-old Peter Story–became angry because the McDonald’s was too overwhelmed with customers to take their order.

The two allegedly threatened 21-year-old McDonald’s worker, Yoan Solo. They allegedly went so far as to tell Solo they had a gun, to which he made clear that he did too.

Judd saying, “They’re having a McArgument in the McDonald’s over McHamburgers or lack of McHamburgers.”

Jones and Story eventually entered the store and the manager told them to leave but they refused. Solo pulled his gun and Jones and Story allegedly tried to take it, at which point Solo shot Story in the neck.

The wound was not life-threatening.

People magazine quoted Sheriff Judd saying, “It was just a McMess.”

