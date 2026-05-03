Cherie DeVaux, First Female Trainer to Win the Kentucky Derby, Has Amazing Reaction After Come from Behind Win

Golden Tempo, a 23-1 longshot to win the Kentucky Derby, pulled off an incredible upset on Saturday in amazing fashion, and his trainer couldn’t have been more excited.

Cherie DeVaux, Golden Tempo’s trainer and, thanks to one of the most memorable come-from-behind finishes in the history of horse racing, the first female trainer to ever win the Kentucky Derby, had a reaction for the ages as she watched her prized horse race from the back of the pack to steal the win.

“Come on, Jose,” she screamed. “Come on, Jose!” DeVaux screamed to jockey Jose Ortiz.

Golden Tempo’s run from 18th to first was something that had to be seen to be believed. So, here’s the video, and see what caused DeVaux to become so enthused.

After the race, DeVaux praised Ortiz’s performance in guiding Golden Tempo down the stretch.

“I don’t even have any words right now,” DeVaux said. “Jose did a wonderful job, masterful job at getting him there. He was so far out of it, and he has had so much faith in this horse.”

DeVaux also spoke about the historical significance of becoming the first woman trainer to win the Derby.

“I’m glad that I could be a representative of all women everywhere, that we can do anything we set our minds to,” she said.