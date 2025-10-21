Woman Shoots, Kills Alleged Groper Inside Beauty Store

A woman shot and killed a man in a beauty store in Compton, California, Sunday after he had allegedly groped another female and threatened employees.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.

KTLA reported that the man “followed a female customer into a beauty supply store and groped her, prompting employees at the establishment to demand he leave the premises.”

He allegedly threatened death on customers and employees alike, and witnesses believed he was armed with a knife.

Another female customer in the store who feared for her life and the lives of others retrieved a gun and shot the man.

In a news release, the Law Angeles County Sheriff’s Department noted that a 911 call was placed and prior to deputies’ arrival “the call was updated indicating there was gunshot victim at the location.”

Compton Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene.

The LASD is asking any witnesses who have yet to come forward to please contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau.

