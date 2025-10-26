Democrat-Run Chicago: At Least 11 Shot Friday Into Saturday Night

At least 11 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday across Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News noted the fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning at 5:22 a.m. “in the 4400 block of West Augusta Boulevard.”

Two men–a 29-year-old passenger and a 37-year-old driver–were in a red Dodge Charger when someone opened fire on them. Both men were shot and the 37-year-old died shortly thereafter at the hospital.

In an violent non-fatal shooting Friday night, “a 43-year-old woman was on the street when she was shot multiple times in the body” by an unidentified attacker. The incident occurred “in the 5500 block of South Lafayette Avenue” and left the woman hospitalized in critical condition.

Last weekend, Breitbart News reported that 18 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone, with four of the victims succumbing to their wounds.

Over 340 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

