Chicago: At Least 18 Shot Friday Through Sunday Morning Alone

At least 18 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday through Sunday morning alone in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.
CBS News reported the first fatal shooting of the weekend was a double homicide, leaving a male and a female dead. The two were found in a vehicle “in the 300 block of West 31st Street” Friday shortly after 7 p.m., and both had been shot in the head.
The male and female were pronounced dead at the scene.
RELATED: Everyone Sees Chicago as a War Zone, Except for the Democrats Running It
Just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 53-year-old man had a “domestic dispute” inside a home and another man drew a gun and shot numerous times. The 53-year-old was transported to a hospital, where he died.
The fourth fatal shooting occurring Friday into Sunday morning happened at 12:40 a.m. Saturday “in the 5400 block of South Shields.” ABC 7 noted that a 40-year-old woman was getting off “a private bus” when someone on the bus shot her. The woman, identified as Odeal G. Curley, died later at a hospital.
The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 334 people have been killed in the Windy City so far in 2025.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.