Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, at a Lincoln University homecoming celebration Saturday night and police are trying to ascertain the number of shooters.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m.

6 ABC reported that the shooting “occurred outside the university’s International Cultural Center during homecoming celebrations following a football game.”

One person in possession of a gun was detained by police but Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe made clear that there may be another shooter.

The New York Post noted de Barrena-Sarobe made clear law enforcement does not believe the incident was a targeted mass shooting.

de Barrena-Sarobe said, “We’re operating as if this is not an incident where someone came in with the design to inflict mass damage on a college campus.”

