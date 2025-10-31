CZ Shadow 2 Carry: Competition Precision in a Concealed Carry Compact

The CZ Shadow 2 Carry is an everyday carry pistol that delivers the precision one has come to expect from CZ’s impressive competition pedigree.

First there was the CZ Shadow 2, a competitive shooting favorite; then there was the Shadow 2 Compact, an attempt to fit all the great features of the larger Shadow 2 into a smaller package.

Now attention is focused on the Shadow 2 Carry, which goes beyond a mere compact pistol by delivering all the performance one would expect in a competition pistol, but designed for concealed carry.

The Shadow 2 Carry is a double action/single action pistol. This means the external hammer can be cocked via a trigger pull (double action) or the hammer can be manually cocked, shortening the trigger pull into a single action. It must be noted that the single action trigger, which is what the pistol gives after the first shot, is amazing. That short trigger contributes to the accuracy that reminds you this is a Shadow 2 family firearm.

The Shadow 2 Carry has an ambidextrous decocker, something we love in a double action/single action pistol with an external hammer. And it ships with two 15-round magazines, each giving you the capacity for 15+1 rounds of 9mm defensive ammo in case you find yourself under duress.

Another feature of the Shadow 2 Carry is the optic-ready slide. We put a Shield RMSc optic on the pistol we reviewed and were thrilled with the accuracy. We actually witnessed the tightest groups while using the Shield RMSc vs. the standard fixed sights, but either way, the gun is spot on.

One more contributing factor to the accuracy of the Shadow 2 Carry is how flat, relatively speaking, the pistol remains while you shoot through a magazine. The weight of the gun is distributed just right and clearly, CZ built the Shadow 2 Carry from lessons learned via the Shadow 2 and Shadow 2 Compact.

If you are looking for an everyday carry firearm and your wishes go beyond mere carry-ability to include a focus on precision, you need to add the Shadow 2 Carry to your wish list.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.