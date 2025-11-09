Cleaning Lady Fatally Shot After Going to Wrong House in Indiana

A cleaning lady went to the wrong house in Whitestown, Indiana, and was shot dead Wednesday morning shortly before 7 a.m.

The Associated Press reported that police found 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez on the front porch of the home she and her husband had gone to by mistake.

Her husband said he did not know Perez had been shot until she fell into his arms.

NBC News noted that Perez’s brother, Rudy Rios, said his sister was trying to open the door when she was shot.

Rios added, “It’s so unjust. She was only trying to bring home the daily bread to support her family. She accidentally went to the wrong house, but he shouldn’t have taken her life.”

Police indicated they responded to the scene after receiving a call regarding “a ‘possible’ residential entry in progress at a home in the Heritage subdivision.”

Perez was already deceased on the front porch when officers arrived.

