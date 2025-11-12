An alleged burglar was hospitalized after being shot by a Raleigh, North Carolina, homeowner around midnight Wednesday.

MyFOX8 reported that police indicated “there was some type of attempted entry” into the home, which resulted in the homeowner shooting the alleged burglar.

WRAL noted that police responded to the scene and found 26-year-old Christian Beasley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound that is not considered life-threatening.

Upon his release from the hospital, Beasley will face “charges of first-degree burglary and damage to property.”

Police have made clear that the homeowner will face no charges in the incident.

