President Trump Nominates Robert Cekada to Head ATF

On November 18, 2025, Congress received President Trump’s nomination of Robert Cekada to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Congress.gov noted that Cekada’s nomination was received in the Senate and “referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.”

Cekada has served as the Deputy Director of the ATF since April of this year.

On April 15, 2025, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) welcomed his appointment as Deputy Director, noting that he brought “over 30 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 years in various roles within ATF from special agent to Special Agent-in-Charge of Field Divisions in Baltimore and Miami to leadership positions at ATF’s headquarters.”

NSSF senior vice president and general counsel Lawrence G. Keane commented on Cekada as Deputy Director, saying, “Deputy Director Cekada has the experience, wisdom and respect of his colleagues to effectively lead the men and women of the ATF.”

Keane added:

Deputy Director Cekada respects the Second Amendment and understands that the firearm industry is not the ‘enemy’ but [a] valuable partner that assists ATF in its core mission of combatting violent crime. Firearm retailers are on the front lines helping to prevent the criminal acquisition of firearms. They are a vital source of information to ATF special agents on illegal straw purchasing of firearms.

On Wednesday, the NRA announced Cekada has been nominated to take the helm at the ATF, writing, “BREAKING: President Donald Trump has nominated Robert Cekada to serve as ATF Director. Cekada currently serves as ATF Deputy Director.”

Knox Williams, president and executive director of the American Suppressor Association, commented on Cekada’s nomination to head the ATF, saying:

If confirmed, he would be the first ever truly pro-Second Amendment nominee to head the agency. By nominating an ATF Director who understands our community and respects our constitutional rights, President Trump and his administration are further underscoring their commitment to standing up for the Second Amendment and gun owners. We urge the Senate to confirm him without delay.

Breitbart News will follow and continue coverage as Cekada’s nomination moves in the Senate.

