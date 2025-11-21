A woman who entered Marietta, Georgia’s, TruPrep and allegedly tried to steal a pistol was body-slammed by an employee before she could make it out of the store.

Details on the incident are scant, but on November 20, 2025, TruPrep posted the following to X: “So yesterday was interesting. Apparently someone mistook TruPrep for ‘Grab-a-gun’. Unfortunately it didn’t work out that well for them. We love a happy ending!”

From the video, it appears a second employee brought a zip-tie to the employee who body-slammed the woman, and she was restrained while pinned to the floor.

No word on charges or possible charges the woman may face.

