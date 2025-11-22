Democrat-Run Chicago: 9 Shot After Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, in two different incidents following the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree Friday night in Democrat-run Chicago.

NBC Chicago noted that the first of the shootings occurred “along North State Street near East Madison Street” at 9:50 p.m.

Seven people were wounded amid the gunfire.

A 14-year-old boy was wounded in the stomach. He is listed in good condition. A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy each sustained a wound in the left thigh and are both reportedly in good condition.

A girl, 14 years old, was shot and wounded in the right hip; she is also in good condition. Two boys, ages 14 and 15, were each shot in the leg and are listed in good condition, and a 13-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound in the leg. She is reportedly in fair condition.

The second shooting occurred “in the 100 Block of South Dearborn Street,” according to CBS News. The incident left an 18-year-old in serious condition while another victim succumbed to wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 364 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

