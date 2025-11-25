Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Task Force Pushes ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban, Gun Purchase Waiting Periods

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) Gun Violence Prevention Task Force (GVPTF) issued a report Monday calling for a ban on “assault weapons,” a waiting period on all gun sales, and numerous other controls.

BridgeMI noted that the GVPTF made a total of “39 recommendations” in the report.

Specific gun control recommendations in the report include:

Requiring waiting periods for all firearm purchases.

Increasing the age of firearm purchase to 21.

A prohibition on the possession of large capacity magazines.

Requiring gun dealer licensing, record keeping and inspections at the state level (a version of this was introduced in the 2025-2026 legislative session).

Ban ghost guns.

Allowing for legal accountability for the gun industry.

A prohibition of gun carriage in government buildings.

A prohibition on the sale, possession, manufacture, or transfer of assault weapons.

A ban on automatic conversion devices.

The push to “[allow] for legal accountability for the gun industry” is leftist code talk for being able to sue gun makers when criminals misuse guns. Gun companies are already accountable if they produce a faulty product that results in harm (because of the faultiness), but the left has spent the last two decades trying to make gun makers liable for crime.

BridgeMI reported that GVPTF chair Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian indicated that the report pushing myriad gun controls “is not meant to be political.”

