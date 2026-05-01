Climate of Violence: No Justice for PA Trump Voters Targeted with Death Threats in 2024

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” President and General Counsel for the Public Interest Legal Foundation J. Christian Adams talked about threats to Trump supporters.

Adams said, “The US attorney in Philadelphia, the Justice Department, the US Postal Service Inspection Service has been playing hide the ball.”

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