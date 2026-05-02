Maher: Left Has to Own ‘Very Violent Rhetoric’ on Its Side

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that people on the left used to argue that violent rhetoric can inspire “the borderline personality” to act, “But the shoe is on the other foot now. It’s on both feet,” and “if you really believe” that President Donald Trump is “Hitler McPedophile, then you kind of have to kill him.”

Maher said, “[I]t’s funny, because I remember when the shoe was on the other foot, and the liberals used to always say — and they were right to say it — that a lot of this very violent rhetoric that we hear on the left, it inspires the borderline personality to then do something, and they were right. I never thought they were wrong. But the shoe is on the other foot now. It’s on both feet, but you’ve got to own this kind of rhetoric. And if you call Trump — this is why I was against this he’s Hitler bullshit — if you really believe that he’s Hitler McPedophile, then you kind of have to kill him. That’s the mentality they have.”

Earlier in the show, Maher said that, as President, Trump sets the tone for the country, and criticized his rhetoric.

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