Maher: Some Districts Were and Need to Be Racially Gerrymandered — Doing So Helps Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the Supreme Court districting case and said that “what they were doing, and what the Voting Rights Act was saying, [is] we’re going to draw some districts where black folks can’t lose,” and that needs to be done because otherwise, you could draw districts where, for black voters, “everywhere they vote, they only get 40% of the vote, assuming that they vote for the Democratic Party.”

Maher said, “[L]et’s be honest, the Voting Rights Act itself is gerrymandering. We’ve always had gerrymandering. No computer ever drew a district. Humans always did it. And what they were doing, and what the Voting Rights Act was saying, [is] we’re going to draw some districts where black folks can’t lose, as it should be.”

He continued, “Because, otherwise, you could draw the map in such a way, which is [what] they’re doing now, Louisiana is a third black, you could draw it so that all those people, oh, we’re not stopping anyone from voting, they’re voting, they just won’t get a representative in Congress, because we’re going to draw the map in such a way that everywhere they vote, they only get 40% of the vote, assuming that they vote for the Democratic Party. But that’s a fair assumption.”

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