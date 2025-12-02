Marine recruiter Ricardo Perez Castillo pleaded “no contest” to charges after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner in a June 15, 2024, assault/home invasion in Michigan.

People magazine reported that Castillo, on June 15, 2024, “Made his way into a home in the 8000 block of Ella Terrace Court in Rockford through a side door in the early morning hours of June 15 before grabbing a knife from the kitchen and then taking off his pants and underwear.” He then went upstairs in the home, checking bedrooms, and entering the one in which there were two young girls.

The daughter of the homeowners and an 11-year-old girl were sleeping in the bedroom he entered, and he is alleged to have stabbed the 11-year-old repeatedly.

Castillo’s attack was ended when the homeowner entered the room with a gun, then “held him at gunpoint until police arrived.”

He pleaded “no contest” to “assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, and second-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.”

WZZM noted that court documents show Castillo allegedly told detectives he planned “to kill [REDACTED] and then have sex with her dead body.”

Castillo’s attorney indicated “his client had to overcome many hurdles and a life of hardship, like losing his brother to alcoholism at the age of 23 and watching his mother in a very abusive relationship, but he was raised to be respectful and to serve others.” The attorney also noted that Castillo joined the military as a way of serving his community.

