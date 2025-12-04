President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is adding a “Second Amendment Rights Section” to its Civil Rights Division.

Reuters noted that the new section is expected to be open as of December 4, 2025.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) reported that the creation of the “Second Amendment Rights Section” is “a historic course correction in federal policy and highlights the Trump Administration’s continued effort to assess ongoing infringements on Second Amendment rights.”

NSSF added:

…The Civil Rights Division now has an institutional home for cases in which state or local officials abuse licensing and permitting authority to deny ordinary citizens their rights. DOJ has already shown it is willing to investigate jurisdictions accused of slow-walking concealed-carry approvals and imposing excessive fees and delays after Bruen. The new office is designed to expand that work and give gun owners, retailers and shooting ranges somewhere to turn when their rights are targeted through back-door regulation.

Reuters had a different take on the “Second Amendment Rights Section,” referring to it as a “reorganization” and claiming, “The reorganization is another step in a series of actions by the Trump administration to redefine civil rights with policies championed by conservatives, a departure from traditional civil rights issues including racial discrimination and policing.”

