An officer in Superior, Wisconsin, was shot Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m. during a traffic stop believed to be related to a domestic issue.

FOX 21 reported a female officer spotted a van believed to belong to the suspect in the domestic matter, and she initiated a traffic stop. The van was pulled to a stop then the suspect, “a 28-year-old man from Solon Springs,” exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officer as she sat in her cruiser.

The wounded officer returned fire and a second officer opened fire as well, striking the suspect,

The suspect got in his vehicle and fled the scene, only to crash into a middle school in the Superior School District.

CBS News noted theman holed up for a while in the school and finally surrendered around 7 a.m. and he was identified as Dylan Charles-Edward Wallace.

Wallace is charged with “one count each of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property and discharge of a firearm in a school zone.”

The officer who was shot was treated at the hospital and has since been released.

