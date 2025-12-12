FBI: California Led Nation in ‘Active Shooter Incidents’ 2020-2024

Figures from the FBI’s Active Shooter Report show that California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” for the five-year period of 2020-2024.

According to the FBI, California led the nation for “active shooter incidents” with 25 during the time frame in view.

This goes with previous FBI reports showing California led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in the specific years 2021 and 2023. Breitbart News pointed to these annual reports, noting that California was number one in gun control and number one in “active shooter incidents.”

California gun controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, a bump stock ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, gun registration requirements, a concealed carry permit requirement, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a ban on college campus carry for self-defense, a ban on K-12 teachers being armed for classroom defense, gun storage laws, and ammunition controls, among other things.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety noted, “California has the strongest gun laws in the country.” Everytown also pointed out that an average of 3,333 people die firearm-related deaths in California every year.

