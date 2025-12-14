Democrat-Run Chicago: Nine Shot Friday into Sunday Morning

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported that shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday “a 24-year-old was dropped off by friends at Stroger Hospital after being shot in the chest.”

The 24-year-old died a short time later.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were among the individuals injured in other shootings Friday into Sunday morning.

On October 6, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out that there had been over 1,500 shooting victims–fatal and non-fatal victims combined–in Chicago up to that point in 2025.

The Chicago Sun-Times published figures showing the shooting victims consisted of 276 who succumbed to their wounds and 1,224 who were wounded but survived.

As of Sunday morning, the Sun-Times noted that 385 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

