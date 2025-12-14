Report: Brown University Attacker Used 9mm Handgun

The attacker who opened fire in a Brown University engineering building Saturday used a 9mm handgun, according to a live FOX News report.

FOX News also noted that the gunman, believed to be in his 30s, allegedly fired around 40 rounds during the attack.

The gunfire erupted during finals.

Breitbart News noted that 11 people were shot in the attack, two of them fatally, and that a “person of interest” was apprehended in connection with the incident early Sunday morning.

PBS pointed out that Providence Mayor Brett Smiley indicated “investigators were not immediately sure how the shooter got inside the first-floor classroom,” where the attack occurred.

The exterior doors of the building would have been unlocked “but rooms being used for final exams required badge access.”

Brown University President Christina Paxson made clear that ten of the 11 individuals who were shot were students.

