Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Uses Brown University Attack to Renew Gun Control Push

Steve Kerr, Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors, used his time on camera prior to last night’s NBA game to lament the shooting at Brown University and again intimate that gun law changes could prevent such attacks.

The Associated Press quoted Kerr saying, “It’s just a reminder to me that these shootings continue to happen and there is something we can do about them.”

He added, “The loss that all of the people involved last night, the loss that they’re feeling, it’s exactly the same loss as all the Parkland families, and every other mass shooting. Nobody asked me about it today. I didn’t expect anybody to ask me… It’s human nature just to think, ‘This is so horrible. Let’s just not even think about it.’ But, we have to think about it.”

Kerr has gained a reputation for pushing gun control through the years.

Following the May 24, 2022, Uvalde elementary school shooting — in which an individual with a legally purchased rifle attacked and killed innocents — Kerr said, “When are we going to do something! I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and then offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there, and I’m so tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Weeks later, Kerr pressed for the nationwide adoption of background checks — by which he meant universal background checks — claiming that California has proven that this gun control measure works.

It is interesting to note that California not only has universal background checks, but more gun control in total than any other state, yet they led the nation in “active shooter incidents” 2020-2024.

Moreover, Australia has more gun control than California, yet at least 15 innocents were shot and killed at Sydney’s Bondi Beach Sunday evening.

