The “person of interest” apprehended in connection with Saturday’s Brown University shooting has been released and the manhunt for the shooter has resumed.

Breitbart News reported that the “person of interest” was taken into police custody early Sunday morning.

FOX News reported Providence Mayor Brett Smiley (D) announcing the release of the “person of interest”–that release occurring Sunday night–and the resumption of the manhunt for the killer.

CNN noted, “A manhunt continues into a third day in the deadly mass shooting at Brown University after a person of interest detained in connection with the attack was released.”

Mayor Smiley stressed that investigators are convinced they are searching for a lone gunman. He said, “We do have a small, short clip of video footage that we do believe is the person that we’re looking for. And right now we don’t have any evidence to suggest that it was more than that individual which has been seen in that video.”

Smiley used an X post to say, “Police are asking anyone with relevant information, including video or photo evidence, to submit it by phone or through the FBI tip line.”

