Alleged Brown University Shooter ID’d as 24-Year-Old Wisconsin Man

The person of interest detained in connection with Saturday’s Brown University shooting is a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin.

CNN reported that the man drove from Wisconsin to Rhode Island to carry out the attack.

Early Sunday morning, law enforcement was able to trace the 24-year-old to a hotel in Coventry after the “FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team used cellphone data to geolocate” him.

Agents and officers gathered outside the man’s hotel room, knocked and entered, and allegedly discovered two guns in the room, “a revolver and a small Glock handgun with a laser sight.”

Breitbart News pointed out that the attacker used a 9mm handgun during his attack, reportedly firing 40 rounds while carrying out the heinous crime.

The alleged attacker also yelled something before he started shooting, but thus far, witnesses do not recall exactly what he said.

