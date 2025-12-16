FBI: Consider Brown University Shooting Suspect ‘Armed and Dangerous’

As the manhunt for the gunman behind Saturday’s Brown University attack continues, FBI Special Agent Ted Docks advises everyone to consider the suspect “armed and dangerous.”

The Providence Journal quoted Docks directing this warning to “everyone in Rhode Island and beyond.”

At the same time, Docks wants the public involved as the search for the suspect continues, saying, “No amount of information is too small or irrelevant.”

On Monday, Breitbart News reported Providence police released a surveillance video which shows a “person of interest” and the FBI announced a $50,000 reward “for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.”

CNN noted that the FBI is describing the person in the photos/videos as “‘approximately 5’8’ with a stocky build.”

Two people were killed in Saturday’s attack and nine others were injured.

