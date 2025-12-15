Brown University Shooting: Police Release Video of a ‘Person of Interest’

Providence police released a video of a “person of interest” on Monday afternoon about whom they are seeking information regarding the Brown University shooting.

Breitbart News noted that the initial “person of interest” police took into custody early Sunday was released later that same day and the manhunt for the killer resumed.

As part of that manhunt, police in Providence posted a video in hopes of getting the public’s help:

The FBI used an X post to announce the agency “is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual” whom Providence Police now describe as a “person of interest.”

Brown University’s Weapons and Firearms Policy makes clear the campus and school buildings are gun-free zones, even prohibiting defensive carry by licensed concealed carriers.

Saturday’s shooting occurred on the gun-free campus just after 4:00 p.m. Two people were killed in the incident and nine others were injured.

