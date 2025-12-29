Chicago: At Least 28 People Shot over Christmas Long Weekend

At least 28 people were shot, six of them fatally, between Wednesday, which was Christmas Eve, and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Breitbart News reported eight people were shot in Chicago on Christmas night, and one of the shooting victims succumbed to gunshot wounds.

Early Sunday morning, shortly after 2:30 a.m., gunmen opened fire on individuals getting into a car in North La Salle Drive, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed to four additional shooting fatalities over the long Christmas weekend, including a 12:04 a.m. Christmas Eve shooting that left one man dead and three others injured.

The deceased man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded the day after Christmas while “walking near the 8000 block of South Harvard Avenue in West Chatham.” She was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Later Friday, around 10:20 p.m., police discovered a 49-year-old man inside a home who had been shot numerous times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 4 a.m. Saturday a deceased 23-year-old “was found on the ground…in the 5100 block North Sheridan Road.” He had been shot in the head and a vehicle had been spotted fleeing the scene. CBS News observed that the man’s body was found “outside of a McDonald’s.”

