One Dead, Three Injured After Four Gunmen Open Fire in Chicago

Four gunmen opened fire on people getting into a car Sunday morning in Chicago, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The incident occurred “around 2:35 a.m. in the 400 block of North La Salle Drive,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The four armed suspects were allegedly on foot when they approached and began shooting.

A 34-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the hospital a short time later. The three other victims–men ages 35, 36, and 43–were shot numerous times as well and are hospitalized.

ABC 7 noted that all four of the shooting victims were getting into the vehicle when gunshots rang out. The four gunmen then ran to a nearby vehicle, got inside it, and drove away.

Breitbart News pointed out at least eight people were shot Christmas night in Chicago, and one of those shooting victims succumbed to gunshot wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.