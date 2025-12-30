A report by the Tennessee Star appears to show that the transgender individual who killed six at Covenant Christian school on March 27, 2023, purchased her guns with federal grant money.

The Star points to pages from a journal the she allegedly kept during 2021.

Copies of the journal pages were released by the FBI Monday, and readers can see how the transgender shooter compared and contrasted certain aspects of various guns–including various sight configurations and accuracy.

After weighing different types of guns, the Star noted that the shooter, a woman who felt she was a man, referenced the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and numerous payments received from Nossi College when she was attending the Nossi College of Art and Design in Nashville.

At the top of one entry, the transgender shooter wrote, “FASFA [sic] grant checks started at $2,050.86.”

Below that she noted: “$2,656.87 (x3 checks from Nossi).” The next ledger entry states, “+$530.00 (x1 check Nossi) ($3,186.87).”

The Star summarized: “[The] reference to Hale’s federal student aid, located in the writings next to her entries about guns she considered buying, appears to corroborate the claims made by her parents to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) detectives in 2023, when they told law enforcement their child purchased the firearms using federal Pell Grant money.”

Speaking to the Nashville Metropolitan Police, the shooter’s mother said, “It was the grant money.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.