Homeland Security: Hilton Hotels Refusing Rooms to DHS Officers

Homeland Security used an X post Monday to say that Hilton Hotels are denying rooms to Department of Homeland Security officers in the Minneapolis area.

DHS titled the post, “No Room at the Inn!”

Last week, KATV noted that DHS officers were on the ground in Minneapolis investigating fraud claims in Minnesota.

They noted the DHS was there after reports of “federally funded businesses that don’t do that they say they do.”

The fraud claims hit a crescendo Monday, with current Minnesota and former Democrat VP candidate Tim Walz (D) announcing he will not seek re-election.

