New York Post Publishes Stunning Excerpt of ‘CODE RED’ Exposing Truth of AI-Powered Autonomous Weapons

The New York Post has exclusively published an excerpt of Wynton Hall’s new book Code Red, which hits the shelves on Tuesday. The excerpt explores the reality of AI-powered autonomous weapons, which Hall writes “will increasingly be available to a host of actors, both state and nonstate.”

The New York Post and its sister publication, the California Post, have published an except of Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall’s new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, which will be published on Tuesday, March 17.

Although Code Red includes many technical specifics about the current state and future of AI, it is not a book about technology. It instead is a guide for the conservative movement to form realistic policies and approaches to AI that ensure artificial intelligence works for the good of Americans, not strictly for the benefit of Silicon Valley elite and their leftist political allies. To make this battle for the future of AI more complex, it isn’t a two-way struggle. China is intent on enslaving the entire world with its own AI systems. According to Hall, it is up to us to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Code Red deep dives on many topics covered by Breitbart Tech, like Silicon Valley bias, AI’s potential impact on the jobs market, and the troubling rise of AI girlfriends. But with prescient vision of the future of artificial intelligence, Hall also includes a chapter on AI’s role in current and future wars — which we’re seeing play out in the headlines today.

The excerpt published by the Post comes from the book’s fascinating chapter on AI-powered weapons. In it, Hall explains that AI weaponry isn’t limited to major players like the United States and China. Instead, nations of all sizes and even non-state actors can leverage this technology unless America maintains its place as the global leader on AI by taking on AI-powered threats immediately:

The lesson is clear: Equipping our soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, and guardians with world-class training and weapons redounds to peace. We must apply that same determination in adopting AI for gathering intelligence, bolstering cybersecurity, increasing battlefield readiness, and combating enemy AI weapons attacks as these systems become cheaper, more powerful, and widely accessible. Specifically, US leaders must confront at least four core national security challenges in the AI age: 1. The autonomous weapons race 2. The rise of AI-powered terrorism 3. The dangerous gap between Silicon Valley innovation and our national security needs 4. The AI alignment problem and containment risk

According to Hall’s Code Red, conservatives ranging from leaders like President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to the MAGA movement rank and file must prepare for AI to play an increasingly large role in war, just as it has in the Iran conflict.

Although the future of AI warfare is vital to America’s national security, it is just one of many topics discussed in Code Red. Hall explores aspects of AI that will impact the nation, the economy, and your own family:

In Code Red, Breitbart social media director Wynton Hall exposes where that power hides, how it operates, how conservatives can navigate the AI political battlescape, avert its landmines, and turn peril into promise. AI decides what you see and what gets censored. It’s quietly rewiring our whole way of life. Jobs. Schools. Family. Church. Even national security. All of it will shock-test our civic order. Inside Code Red, you will discover: Why AI is wired for woke indoctrination—and how to resist it.

How elites plan to weaponize AI job losses to push dependency.

How America can beat China without becoming China.

How to prepare your kids for the blinding speed of AI disruption.

The new national security threats AI unleashes—and how we defend against them.

Why “AI girlfriends” are luring millions—and what it will take to preserve authentic human connection.

How AI will test faith and meaning—and why spiritual renewal may be its most surprising outcome. Urgent, deeply researched, and written with page-turner elegance, Code Red is the conservative battle plan for the AI era. Either we wake up and fight back, or we lose everything that made America free.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, praised Code Red as a “must-read.” She added: “Few understand our conservative fight against Big Tech as Hall does,” making him “uniquely qualified to examine how we can best utilize AI’s enormous potential, while ensuring it does not exploit kids, creators, and conservatives.” Award-winning investigative journalist and Public founder Michael Shellenberger calls Code Red “illuminating,” ”alarming,” and describes the book as “an essential conversation-starter for those hoping to subvert Big Tech’s autocratic plans before it’s too late.”

Read the except from Code Red at the New York Post here.