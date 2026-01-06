Chicago: At Least 12 People Shot During First Weekend of 2026

At least 12 people were shot, two of them fatally, in Democrat-run Chicago during the first weekend of 2026.

CBS News reported that the first of the two shooting fatalities was discovered just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday “in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.” A 51-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

FOX 32 noted that the second shooting fatality occurred Sunday night around 10:50 p.m., where a 43-year-old man was standing outside “near Halsted Street and Garfield Boulevard.” A white SUV rolled up and someone opened fire, fatally shooting the man.

Breitbart News pointed out there were over 2,200 shooting incidents in Chicago during 2025 and the Chicago Sun-Times observed there were a total of 416 murders.

The date of this article is January 6, 2026, and there have already been three recorded homicides in Chicago this year.

