2,274 Shooting Incidents in Brandon Johnson’s Chicago During 2025

There were 2,274 shooting incidents in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago during 2025, according to data released by the Chicago Police Department and reported by ABC 7.

The shooting incidents resulted in 1,847 victims, which is a total of fatal and non-fatal victims combined.

The Chicago Sun-Times noted there was a total of 416 murders in Chicago during 2025.

The 416 murders were down from 587 in 2024 and the Sun-Times noted that the Chicago Crime Lab’s Jens Ludwig said the reason behind the drop “can’t be an explanation that’s specific to Chicago or… to some new Chicago policy that’s focused on a particular type of crime.”

Ludwig noted that large quantities of COVID stimulus monies directed at violence prevention may have helped, but those monies are about to end. With the funds ending, he observed, “We’ve got to be really nervous about what’s coming next.”

Mayor Johnson intimated that any shortfall in funding could be covered by taxes on the wealthy, saying, “There are enough billionaires and millionaires in Illinois to fund all of these programs.”

