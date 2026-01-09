Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Statement: ‘FOP Stands with ICE’

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police (MNFOP) released a statement Thursday with the heading, “FOP stands with ICE.”

The statement said, in part:

The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police stands with the men and women of law enforcement across this country. Over the last month, while Federal law enforcement has been doing their job in Minnesota, political and community leaders have condemned and vilified them. The hateful and anti-law enforcement rhetoric by Mayor Frey and other politicians have made their jobs and those of local and state law enforcement more difficult and dangerous. The job of law enforcement is difficult and dangerous enough without the agitation by leaders in our state and communities.

MNFOP’s statement went on to highlight politicians’ double standard in their knee-jerk, immediate comments uttered publicly about law enforcement after high-profile incidents such as Wednesday’s ICE-involved shooting.

They concluded the statement by saying, “The Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police condemns these attacks on law enforcement and calls on politicians and leaders to stop the anti-law enforcement rhetoric and to ask for calm while the facts come out.”

Breitbart News reported that the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association issued a statement Wednesday night criticizing “reckless rhetoric” against law enforcement, which politicians were hurling in opposition to ICE and others.

