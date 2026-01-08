The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association issued a statement Wednesday night criticizing “reckless rhetoric” against law enforcement which politicians were hurling in opposition to ICE and others.

The statement came hours after an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed a woman who allegedly drove her vehicle at an agent on Wednesday.

Homeland Security said the woman “weaponized her vehicle,” adding, “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to the incident by telling ICE, “We do not want you here…” and by telling ICE to “get the f*ck out of Minneapolis.”

He contended that ICE is “causing chaos.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded by intimating that protesting ICE is “a patriotic duty at this point in time” and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) posted to X, “We need this rogue agency out of our neighborhoods. Abolish ICE now.”

Wednesday night, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association warned, “Irresponsible, reckless rhetoric from political leaders attacking law enforcement has real & dangerous consequences for officers on the street.”

The association issued a statement in support of law enforcement:

Protesters gathered after the shooting–including at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal building–where CNN said that federal agents used pepper spray or some other type of irritant to move the crowds aways from the building as well as pepper balls amid clashes with protesters on Thursday morning.

Breitbart News reported National Fraternal Order of Police data showing 347 officers were shot in the line of duty in 2025.

