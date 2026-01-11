ICE responded to Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal’s threats to arrest them Saturday by saying, “Try that. See what happens.”

Breitbart News reported that an ICE agent in Minneapolis shot and killed a woman Wednesday who allegedly drove her vehicle into him.

The next Bilal held her press conference, in which she called ICE “fake,” told them, “You don’t want this smoke,” and threatened their arrest.

She described ICE as “made up, fake, wannabe law enforcement” and claimed “what they do is not only against legal law but the moral law.”

Bilal pledged not only to arrest ICE but keep them in such a way as to allow their identities to be known.

On Saturday, ICE responded to Bilal via X, highlighting her threat to arrest ICE agents then saying, “Try That. See What Happens.”

