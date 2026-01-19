Alleged Intruder Forces Way into Home, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder died after reportedly forcing his way into a Buckeye, Arizona, home Sunday night and being shot multiple times.

AZ Family reported that a mother and her two adult children heard a banging on the door shortly before 9 p.m., and when the mother opened it, 27-year-old Michael Diaz allegedly began forcing his way inside.

The Buckeye Police Department pointed out that “a man in the home retrieved a handgun and went to the door just as the intruder broke through the security door and stepped inside.” The man fired numerous shots, killing Diaz.

ABC 15 noted that “there is no indication the family knew [Diaz].” None of the family members were injured in the incident.

