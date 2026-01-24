A video from FreedomNews.TV shows at least two men with rifles standing guard on the spot where an armed man was shot and killed by a federal agent Saturday morning.

Breitbart News reported the fatal shooting, which DHS said was the result of “an agent firing defensive shots” after a man with a 9mm handgun approached and then “violently resisted” agents’ attempts to disarm him.

DHS noted that the man “also had 2 magazines and no ID—this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement.”

That man, now identified as Alex Pretti, succumbed to his wounds after being shot.

Tonight, at least two men with rifles are standing guard at the spot where the incident occurred.

On January 19, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to another FreedomNews.TV video showing a man with an AR-platform rifle standing guard in a St. Paul neighborhood “after ICE sightings.”

In the video, the man was asked if that was his neighborhood and he said, “Yes, this is my block, this is my area. I don’t go into other people’s neighborhoods and try to intimidate them. I protect my people.”

Earlier this week, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) told 12 News she does not consider ICE “officers” to be “real law enforcement.”

Mayes discussed Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law during the interview, saying, “You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

Arizona’s Senate Majority Leader John Kavanaugh (R) is calling for Mayes to “step down in disgrace” over the comments.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.