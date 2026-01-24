Federal Agent’s Finger Bitten Off by Alleged Minneapolis Rioter

A federal agent’s finger was allegedly bitten off during the riots that filled the streets after a federal agent shot an armed man in Minneapolis.

Breitbart News reported that DHS stated that the agent fired “defensive shots” after a man approached “U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.”

In an X post showing a photo of a handgun recovered from the scene, DHS said the man who was shot “wanted to…massacre law enforcement.”

In events that followed, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin noted that an agent’s finger was bitten off by one of the “rioters.”

McLaughlin observed that the agent “will lose his finger.”

Breitbart News reported that Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes (D) said earlier this week that she does not consider ICE “officers” to be “real law enforcement.”

She specifically put the word “officers” in quotation marks, saying, “I put that in air quotes because I don’t think they are real law enforcement.”

Mayes discussed Arizona’s “Stand Your Ground” law as well: “You have these masked, federal officers with very little identification — sometimes no identification — wearing plain clothes and masks,” she said, “and we have a ‘Stand Your Ground’ law that says if you reasonably believe your life is in danger and you’re in your house or in your car or on your property, that you can defend yourself with lethal force.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.