Police Arrest Five in Connection with January 18 Shooting of IN Judge, Wife

Police in Lafayette, Indiana, arrested five people this week in connection with the January 18, 2026, shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife Kimberly.

FOX News reported the five people are 38-year-old Raylen Ferguson, 61-year-old Zenada Greer, 43-year-old Thomas Moss, 45-year-old Amanda Milsap, and 32-year-old Blake Smith (not pictured).

Charges against Ferguson, Moss, and Smith, include “attempted murder, aggravated battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon, with gang and firearm enhancements.”

NBC News noted that Moss and Smith are listed as “habitual offenders.”

People magazine pointed out that Judge Meyer and his wife are in stable condition.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush described Meyer as “a fellow judge and a longtime friend,” adding, “I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home. Their health and well-being are of utmost concern to me.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.