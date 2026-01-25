During an appearance on FOX News’s The Sunday Briefing this week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stressed that Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) have not “expressed any concern” over the injuries suffered by federal officers.

During the live broadcast with Noem, Fox News anchor Peter Doocy said, “Federal officers have their hands full in Minnesota right now. One officer had his finger bitten clean off by an agitator yesterday…Have you heard from any of the Democratic leadership in Minnesota about that? Tim Walz, Jacob Frey?”

Noem responded, “No. They haven’t expressed any concern for injuries to our officers.”

She continued by stressing that the violence against federal officers “has been going on for weeks. These are not just agitators anymore, they are violent protests.”

WATCH — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Downplays, Mocks ICE Agent’s Injury:

On Saturday, Breitbart News reported that a federal agent’s finger was bitten off by an alleged Minneapolis rioter.

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin noted that the agent “will lose his finger.”

