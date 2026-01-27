Virginia Dems Press to Immediately Criminalize Residents With Ammo Mags Holding More than Ten Rounds

Virginia Democrats are pressing to remove “grandfather clause” language from a proposed magazine ban, immediately making criminals out of residents possessing mags holding more than ten rounds.

The use of a “grandfather clause” is a typical, leftist ploy to assuage the consciences of moderates in their ranks. By including such a clause they can push a ban while subsequently holding out an olive branch to current owners of whatever is being banned, allowing said owners to legally keep whatever they already possess.

WCBM referred to the removal of the “grandfather clause” as Democrats’ way “to come down even harder on innocent gun owners.”

NoVa_Campaigns posted to X: “Virginia Democrats just moved to make ANY possession of 10+ round gun magazines a misdemeanor in Virginia. No grandfather clause.”

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for DOJ Civil Rights, blasted the move, writing, “This is a blatant violation of Supreme Court precedent and it will not stand.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.